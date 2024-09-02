Affirm, Mongodb And Best Buy Are Among Top 10 Large Cap Gainers Last Week (Aug 25-Aug 31): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
These ten large-cap stocks were the best performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?
- Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM shares escalated 36.04% following strong fourth-quarter earnings and upbeat first-quarter guidance. Several analysts raised the price forecasts on the stock.
- Nutanix, Inc. NTNX stock jumped 18.80% after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results and issued first-quarter and FY25 revenue guidance above estimates. Many analysts boosted the stock’s price target.
- Mongodb Inc MDB stock gained 16.32% in the last week on better-than-expected Q2 financial results and issued strong guidance. Several analysts bumped the price forecasts on the stock.
- Best Buy Co., Inc. BBY stock increased 13.54% after it reported second-quarter results and raised its FY25 earnings guidance. Several analysts boosted their forecasts on the stock.
- GE Vernova Inc GEV upped 11.62% in the last week after William Blair initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating.
- Trip.com Group Limited TCOM stock upped 11.42% after the company reported quarterly results.
- The Cooper Companies, Inc. COO shares were up 11.30% after the company reported third-quarter results and issued above-estimates fourth-quarter and FY25 guidance. Several analysts upped the price target.
- Insulet Corporation PODD shares upped 9.94% after the company recently announced its Omnipod is now indicated for use by people with type 2 diabetes in the US.
- Veeva Systems Inc. VEEV shares were up 8.44% after the company reported financial results and issued third-quarter and FY25 adjusted EPS guidance above estimates. Several analysts bumped the price target on the company.
- Aspen Technology, Inc. AZPN shares were up 8.12%.
