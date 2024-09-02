Dollar General, Temu Parent PDD And Super Micro Computer Are Among Top 10 Large Cap Losers Last Week (Aug 25-Aug 31): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
These ten large-cap stocks were the worst performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?
- Dollar General Corporation DG shares dipped 32.42% after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter earnings and sales and lowered its 2024 guidance. Many analysts cut the price target on the stock.
- Super Micro Computer, Inc.'s SMCI stock dived 20.21% after the company announced that it would delay filing its 10-K.
- Okta, Inc. OKTA stock fell 18.69% after its second-quarter financial results. Several analysts trimmed the company's price target.
- Pure Storage, Inc. PSTG stock tumbled 16.88% after it reported second-quarter financial results. Analysts cut the price target on the stock.
- Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. NBIX stock decreased 15.66%. The company presented topline data for its Phase 2 clinical study of NBI-1117568 (NBI-‘568) in adults with schizophrenia.
- Symbotic Inc SYM stock fell 16.52% last week. Jim Cramer said, "The company is not the one you want to be in. It is too high, even after this comedown."
- Dollar Tree, Inc. DLTR shares declined 12.18% after Dollar General reported worse-than-expected earnings and lowered its 2024 guidance.
- Temu parent PDD Holdings Inc. PDD stock fell 12.80% in the last week following Q2 financial results, in which the CEO highlighted challenges for the rest of the year.
- Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN shares declined 7.71%.
- MicroStrategy Incorporated MSTR stock fell 9.76%.
