Zoom Video, MicroStrategy And Target Were Among Top 11 Large Cap Gainers Last Week (Aug 18-Aug 24): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

These eleven large-cap stocks were the best performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?
- CAVA Group CAVA stock gained 25.55% in the last week on better-than-expected Q2 results and raised its FY24 adjusted EBITDA outlook. Also, multiple firms raised their respective price forecasts on the stock.
- Zoom Video Communications, Inc. ZM shares jumped 19.90% after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter results.
- Keysight Technologies Inc. KEYS stock rose 14.29% after it reported better-than-expected third-quarter results.
- Toll Brothers, Inc. TOL shares were up 14.05% after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter results and issued FY24 EPS guidance above estimates. Many analysts increased the price target on the stock.
- MicroStrategy Inc.’s MSTR stock gained 13.09% last week amid a rise in Bitcoin’s price.
- Workday Inc. WDAY gained 13.05% on better-than-expected Q2 earnings and the approval of an additional $1 billion stock buyback.
- Builders FirstSource, Inc. BLDR stock upped 12.09% following strong July new Home Sales economic data. The Fed’s indication of interest rate cuts also contributed.
- Korea Electric Power Corporation KEP shares were up 10.59%.
- TopBuild Corp BLD stock gained 9.92% in the last week, along with other homebuilder stocks that were up following strong New Home Sales economic data for July. Fed’s indication of interest rate cuts also played a part.
- Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. WMS stock was up 9.87%, along with other construction and homebuilder stocks, following strong July new Home Sales economic data and the Fed’s indication of interest rate cuts.
- Target Corporation TGT shares increased 9.75% after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter results and raised its outlook. Several analysts boosted the price target on the stock.
