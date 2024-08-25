Snowflake, JD.com And Temu Parent PDD Are Among Top 8 Large Cap Losers Last Week (Aug 18-Aug 24): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
These eight large-cap stocks were the worst performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?
- Tamboran Resources Corporation TBN stock fell 13.84% last week.
- Gold Fields Limited GFI stock was down 12.37%. Recently, the gold mining sector saw M&A activity.
- Snowflake Inc. SNOW shares tumbled 10.82% after the company reported second-quarter results, and several analysts lowered their price targets on the stock.
- NetEase, Inc. NTES stock dived 9.30% after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter sales results.
- Franklin Resources, Inc. BEN shares declined 8.12% after the company announced that Michael Buchanan had been appointed as its new Chief Investment Officer due to CIO Ken Leech’s leave of absence.
- JD.com, Inc. JD shares were down 7.74% after Walmart Inc. WMT revealed plans to divest its stake in the company.
- Temu parent PDD Holdings Inc. PDD stock declined 7.18% last week after China’s central bank left its one-year and five-year loan prime rates unchanged at 3.35% and 3.85%, respectively. The stock also faced selling pressure ahead of second-quarter earnings.
- Moderna, Inc. MRNA shares plummeted 5.77%.
