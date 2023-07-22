Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories.

The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) ended the week on a positive note, with gains of 0.69% and 2.08% respectively, marking the second consecutive week of gains. The DJIA also recorded its 10th straight positive session on Friday, its longest winning streak since August 2017.

However, the Nasdaq fell by 0.57% over the week, and the market saw increased volatility due to the expiration of about $2.3 trillion in derivative option contracts. Looking ahead, traders are cautious due to the upcoming Federal Open Market Committee Meeting, with expectations of a 0.25% rate hike already factored in, but uncertainty remains about the Fed's future plans.

Benzinga provides daily reports on the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

The Bulls

In "Why AMC Stock Is Trading Higher And APE Units Trading Lower," AJ Fabino writes that shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. AMC surged after a Delaware court blocked the company's move to convert its APE preferred units into common stock, which would have diluted retail investors' stakes, while shares of AMC Entertainment Hldg Pref Equity Units APE fell sharply.

"Tobacco Giant Phillip Morris To Buy Marijuana Inhaler Producer For $650M, Aiming For FDA Approval," by Nina Zdinjak, reports that Philip Morris International Inc. PM is set to acquire Israeli med-tech company Syqe Medical for $650 million, with the deal including a $130 million investment to seek FDA approval for Syqe's medical marijuana inhaler.

"Apple Analyst Expects Stock To Hit $210 On 2024 Earnings Projections, iPhone Delay," by Priya Nigam, notes that, despite weak demand and potential delays for the iPhone 15A, a BofA Securities analyst maintains a neutral rating on Apple Inc. AAPL, raising the price target from $190 to $210, based on projected earnings for 2024.

The Bears

In "Elon Musk Can Be Destructive, Says Biographer Who Shadowed The Billionaire For 3 Years," Adam Eckert writes that Walter Isaacson, biographer of Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, Inc. TSLA, has observed that Musk lacks empathy and has a fierce side, referred to as "demon mode," which contributes to his unpredictability and drive.

"AT&T, Verizon Plummet To Multidecade Lows: Toxic Lead Investigation Sparks Telco Sell-Off," by Piero Cingari, reports that shares of AT&T Inc. T, Verizon Communication Inc. VZ, Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. TDS, and Frontier Communication Parent, Inc. FYBR plummeted following a Wall Street Journal investigation into the neglect of a network of harmful lead-coated cables.

"Jim Cramer Turns From F-150 Lightning Fanboy To Skeptic After Price Cut: 'Bloom May Be Off The Electric Vehicle Rose'," by Shanthi Rexaline, explains why Jim Cramer of CNBC's Mad Money has turned skeptical about Ford Motor Co. F after its 17% price cut for the F-150 Lightning electric pickup, attributing the reduction to the diminishing novelty of EVs among Americans.

