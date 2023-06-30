Friday's ETF Winners And Losers: Large-Cap Returns - XLE Gains 3.5% On The Week

We performed a screening of large-cap ETFs - defined as having Assets Under Management (AUM) over $10 billion - to determine what funds had the largest positive and negative returns on the week, according to data from etfdb.com. Only non-leveraged funds were considered.

Winners

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund XLE

XLE is up 3.50% over the trailing week.

The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund provides exposure to companies in the oil, gas and consumable fuel, energy equipment and services industries. It does this by seeking to correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index which, in turn, seeks to provide an effective representation of the energy sector of the S&P 500 Index.

The fund has $32.96 billion in AUM and an expense ratio of 0.1%. XLE has holdings in 25 companies, with the 10 largest comprising 73.67% of the fund.

XLE’s largest holdings are Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM and Chevron Corporation CVX making up 22.78% and 19.30% of the fund, respectively.

XLE is down 6.02% YTD.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF VNQ

VNQ is up 3.43% over the trailing week.

The Vanguard Real Estate ETF invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. Its goal is to closely track the return of the MSCI US Investable Market Real Estate 25/50 Index and offers high potential for investment income and some growth.

The fund has $31.94 billion in AUM and an expense ratio of 0.12%. VNQ has 148 holdings, with the 10 largest comprising 48.64% of the fund.

VNQ’s largest holdings are Vanguard Real Estate II Index Fund Institutional Plus Shares VRTPX and Prologis, Inc. PLD making up 12.60% and 8.27% of the fund, respectively.

VNQ is up 2.91 YTD%.

Losers

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund XLU

XLU is down 1.94% over the trailing week.

The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund provides exposure to companies from the electric utility, water utility, multi-utility, independent power and renewable electricity producers, and gas utility industries by seeking to provide results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Utilities Select Sector Index.

The fund has $15.18 billion in AUM and an expense ratio of .10%. The fund is spread across 31 companies with the top 10 holdings accounting for 59.09% of the fund’s value.

XLU’s largest holdings are NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE and Southern Company SO making up 15.68% and 8.04% of the fund, respectively.

XLU is down 6.78% YTD.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF EWJ

EWJ is down 1.51% over the trailing week.

The iShares MSCI Japan ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of large and mid-sized Japanese equities, allowing investors to express a view on the Japanese market.

The fund has $13.01 billion in AUM and an expense ratio of .50%. The fund is spread across 238 companies with the top 10 holdings accounting for 23.12% of the fund’s value.

EWJ’s largest holdings are Toyota Motor Corp. TM and Sony Group Corporation SONY making up 4.81% and 3.27% of the fund, respectively.

EWJ is up 13.76% YTD.

