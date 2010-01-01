Johnny Rice

Johnny writes primarily about the cryptocurrency market. He bought 40 Bitcoin in 2012 and sold them months later. He will forever regret this decision. His articles have been syndicated to Yahoo! Finance and Business Insider. In his spare time he lov...
Regulations In Cannabis Are Constantly Evolving – This CEO Discusses How To Stay Ahead Of The Game
Jason Nelson, CEO of BeLeaf Medical Co., was a panelist at Benzinga’s Cannabis Capital Conference on Wednesday, September 27th. BeLeaf Medical is a vertically integrated medical cannabis company and a leader in the state of Missouri. The company has years of experience in states like Missouri whose laws lag behind those of much of the country.
Big Pharma&#39;s Big Problem? Cannabis Is Taking Market Share Fast – CCC Panel Discusses
Bill Panagiotakopoulos, CEO, and Setti Coscarella, VP of Corporate Development for Safe Streaming Co. Ltd, were panelists at Benzinga’s Cannabis Capital Conference on Thursday, September 28th.
Small Banks Supported Cannabis From The Beginning – Hear From This Pioneer In The Industry
Stephen Paul Antonacci, President & CEO of Security Bank, was a panelist at Benzinga’s Cannabis Capital Conference on Thursday, September 28th.
Navigating The Waters Of The Cannabis Indusry – Hear The Insights This Finance CEO Has To Share
Patrick O’Boyle, CEO of Dama Financial, was a panelist at Benzinga’s Cannabis Capital Conference on Wednesday, September 27th.
The Least Price Compression In The Industry – How Pre-Rolls Can Be A Critical Component Of Any Cannabis Retailer
Jason Tueni, Founder and CEO of Oak Canna & Wellness, was a panelist at Benzinga’s Cannabis Capital Conference on Thursday, September 28th.
Financing Cannabis – Hear From A Partner At One Of The Cannabis Industry&#39;s Leading Investment Banks
Michael Hennessy, Partner at Lineage Merchant Partners, was a panelist at Benzinga’s Cannabis Capital Conference on Wednesday, September 27th.
The Northeast Can Be Huge For Cannabis – Hear What This Veteran Lawyer Says The Market Will Look Like
Loius Maguzzo, Partner at Weiner Law Group, was a panelist at Benzinga’s Cannabis Capital Conference on Thursday, September 28th.
Fund Returns: Tech Stabilizes After Down Month, Utilities And Gold Mining Down - Large-Cap Winners And Losers
We performed a screening of large-cap ETFs, defined as having Assets Under Management (AUM) above $10 billion - to determine what funds had the largest positive and negative returns on the week, according to data from etfdb.com. Only non-leveraged funds were considered. Winners iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA: IYW)
Fund Flows: IVV Adds Over 7 Billion On The Week, SPY And QQQ Shrink - Large-Cap Winners And Losers
We performed a screening of large-cap ETFs, defined as having Assets Under Management (AUM) above $10 billion - to determine what funds had the largest positive and negative returns on the week, according to data from etfdb.com. Only non-leveraged funds were considered. Winners iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA: IVV)
Debt In The Cannabis Industry – Hear From This Wall Street Vet On The Ins And Outs Of Financing
Stephen Lenn, Managing Partner, Phoenix, of Brennan Manna Diamond, was a panelist at Benzinga’s Cannabis Capital Conference on Wednesday, September 27th.
Benzinga&#39;s Luke Jacobi Hosts Special All Access, Talks With CEO Of This Thriving E-Comm Business
David Meniane, CEO of CarParts.com (NASDAQ: PRTS), was a guest recently on a special edition of All-Access hosted by Benzinga’s own, Luke Jacobi.
Pre-Rolls Are The Most Popular Product In Cannabis – Hear What This CEO Has To Say
Gabe Mendoza, Executive Vice President of Revenue of 4Front Ventures, was a panelist at Benzinga’s Cannabis Capital Conference on Thursday, September 28th.
Technology Is Driving The Cannabis Industry – Hear From This VP On What&#39;s In Store For The Market
Sarah Kabakoff, VP of Business Development at Dutchie, was a panelist at Benzinga’s Cannabis Capital Conference on Thursday, September 28th.
Rescuing Distressed Assets – How To Find High-Value Deals In The Cannabis Industry
David Traylor, Senior Managing Director of Golden Eagle Partners, was a panelist at Benzinga’s Cannabis Capital Conference on Wednesday, September 27th.
Creativity Is Key – Founder And CEO Of The Largest Cannabis Staffing Company Shares Her Insights
Liesl Bernard, Founder & CEO of CannabizTeam, was a panelist at Benzinga’s Cannabis Capital Conference on Thursday, September 28th.
Licensing Can Drive Growth, But How Can You Ensure Quality? Hear From This Cannabis CEO
Kit Gallant, CEO of Fernway, was a panelist at Benzinga’s Cannabis Capital Conference on Thursday, September 28th.
Price Compression Has Many In The Cannabis Industry Hurting – This Senior VP Shares His Insights On How To Survive It
Jim Amend, Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnership at 240L, was a panelist at Benzinga’s Cannabis Capital Conference on Wednesday, September 27th.
How Will AI Reshape The Cannabis Industry? Hear What This CEO Has To Say
Tom Epstein, Founder & CEO of POLN8, was a panelist at Benzinga’s Cannabis Capital Conference on Thursday, September 28th. POLN8 is an all-inclusive customer loyalty technology company. Its platform provides robust solutions for all sizes of businesses. It is seamlessly integrated into an operating business and offers high-quality customer service.
Distressed Assets Provide Potentially Lucrative Deals In The Cannabis Industry – Hear What This Industry Vet Has To Say
Scott Moskol, Co-Chair, Cannabis Business & Law Advisory: Restructuring & Distressed Transactions at Burns & Levinson was a panelist at Benzinga’s Cannabis Capital Conference on Wednesday, September 27th.
Making Better Decisions With Smarter Technology – Why Embracing Technology Is Critical In Cannabis
Jon Lowen, Co-CEO of Surfside Solutions, was a panelist at Benzinga’s Cannabis Capital Conference on Thursday, September 28th.
