Benzinga - Nov 29, 2021, 11:45AM

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (ARCA: VNQ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Vanguard Real Estate ETF's (VNQ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Vanguard Real Estate ETF.

Q

What is the target price for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ)?

A

The stock price for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (ARCA: VNQ) is $102.39 last updated Today at 3:41:38 PM.

Q

Does Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.14 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 27, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 24, 2018.

Q

When is Vanguard Real Estate ETF (ARCA:VNQ) reporting earnings?

A

Vanguard Real Estate ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vanguard Real Estate ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) operate in?

A

Vanguard Real Estate ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.