Earnings Scheduled For April 4, 2023

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Freeline Therapeutics FRLN is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Kirkland's KIRK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $164.67 million.

• AgEagle Aerial Sys UAVS is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Lindsay LNN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.53 per share on revenue of $188.27 million.

• MSC Industrial Direct Co MSM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $934.07 million.

• Acuity Brands AYI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.71 per share on revenue of $958.98 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Zenvia ZENV is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Gorilla Technology Gr GRRR is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $27.41 million.

• DLocal DLO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $119.48 million.

• Novagold Resources NG is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Kura Sushi USA KRUS is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $41.79 million.

• Resources Connection RGP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $183.92 million.

• SMART Glb Hldgs SGH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $434.93 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.