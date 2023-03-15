Acutus Medical's Earnings: A Preview

Acutus Medical AFIB is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2023-03-16. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Acutus Medical will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.71.

Acutus Medical bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.11, which was followed by a 6.38% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Acutus Medical's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 EPS Estimate -0.81 -0.80 -0.92 -0.83 EPS Actual -0.70 -0.93 -1 -1 Price Change % -6.38% 0.0% -5.65% -27.98%

Stock Performance

Shares of Acutus Medical were trading at $0.8812 as of March 14. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 55.56%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Acutus Medical visit their earnings calendar on our site.

