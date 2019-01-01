Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:01 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Acutus Medical missed estimated earnings by 8.7%, reporting an EPS of $-1.0 versus an estimate of $-0.92.

Revenue was up $90.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.17 which was followed by a 27.98% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Acutus Medical's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.83 -0.87 -0.84 -0.81 EPS Actual -1 -0.87 -0.89 -0.97 Revenue Estimate 4.21M 5.68M 4.15M 2.77M Revenue Actual 4.36M 4.60M 4.71M 3.59M

