US Stocks Mixed On Black Friday; Dow Rises Over 100 Points

U.S. stocks traded mixed this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 100 points on Friday. Equity markets will close early on Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving.

Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded up 0.35% to 34,314.96 while the NASDAQ fell 0.55% to 11,223.57. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.02% to 4,026.64.



Also check this: Citi Turns Bullish On Tesla; Here's A Look At Other Price Target Changes By The Most Accurate Analysts



Leading and Lagging Sectors



Utilities shares rose by 0.7% on Friday. Leading the sector was strength from Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais CIG and Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás EBR.



In trading on Friday, information technology shares fell by 0.5%.



Top Headline

LightInTheBox Holding Co Ltd LITB reported better-than-expected revenue for its third quarter.

The company reported third-quarter FY22 sales growth of 22.6% year-on-year to $121 million, beating the consensus of $78.49 million. Earnings per ADS was $0.00 compared to a $(0.05) loss the prior year.

Equities Trading UP

EUDA Health Holdings Limited EUDA shares shot up 50% to $4.01. 8i Acquisition 2 Corp. and EUDA Health Ltd recently completed business combination.

shares shot up 50% to $4.01. 8i Acquisition 2 Corp. and EUDA Health Ltd recently completed business combination. Shares of Peak Bio, Inc. PKBO got a boost, shooting 35% to $6.41.

got a boost, shooting 35% to $6.41. Omeros Corporation OMER shares were also up, gaining 22% to $2.54. The company recently posted a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss.

Equities Trading DOWN

Check-Cap Ltd. CHEK shares tumbled 24% to $3.53. Check-Cap recently announced a 1-for-20 reverse stock split.

shares tumbled 24% to $3.53. Check-Cap recently announced a 1-for-20 reverse stock split. Shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. CCCC were down 14% to $6.77 after dropping 16% on Wednesday.

were down 14% to $6.77 after dropping 16% on Wednesday. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. YMM was down, falling 11% to $6.20.

was down, falling 11% to $6.20. Full Truck Alliance recently reported better-than-expected Q3 results.



Also check out: Credit Suisse, Autodesk And Other Big Losers From Wednesday



Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 1.8% to $78.62 while gold traded up 0.4% at $1,752.30.



Silver traded down 0.1% to $21.355 on Friday while copper rose 0.4% to $3.6330.



Euro zone



European shares were mixed today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 fell 0.1%, London’s FTSE 100 rose 0.1% while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index rose 0.1%. The German DAX fell 0.1%, French CAC 40 fell 0.1% and Italy’s FTSE MIB Index fell 0.2%.



Manufacturing confidence in Italy climbed to 102.5 in November versus a revised 100.7 in the previous month, while consumer confidence rose by 8 points to 98.1 in November. Spain's producer price inflation declined to 26.1% year-over-year in October. Consumer confidence in France rose to 83 in November from 82 a month ago.

The GfK Consumer Climate Indicator in Germany climbed to -40.2 heading into December compared to -41.9 in the prior month. The German economy grew by 0.4% on quarter in the third quarter. UK’s car production jumped 7.4% from a year ago to 69,524 units during October.

Asia Pacific Markets



Asian markets closed mixed on Friday, with the Japan’s Nikkei dropping 0.35% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index falling 0.49%. China’s Shanghai Composite Index, however, rose 0.40%.

The People's Bank of China reduced the reserve requirement ratio for financial institutions by 25bps, effective December 5th.

Economics



There were no major US economic releases Friday.

Check out this: Market Volatility Decreases Following Release Of Fed Minutes



COVID-19 Update

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 100,431,050 cases with around 1,104,660 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 44,671,800 cases and 530,600 deaths, while France reported over 37,4921340 COVID-19 cases with 158,510 deaths. In total, there were at least 645,035,470 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 6,633,000 deaths.