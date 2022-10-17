Earnings Scheduled For October 17, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Guaranty Bancshares GNTY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $33.66 million.

• Charles Schwab SCHW is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $5.41 billion.

• Bank of New York Mellon BK is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $4.20 billion.

• Bank of America BAC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $23.60 billion.

• MainStreet Bancshares MNSB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $17.23 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Equity Lifestyle Props ELS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $321.76 million.

• FB Financial FBK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $139.74 million.

• Servisfirst Bancshares SFBS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $132.51 million.

• CrossFirst Bankshares CFB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $53.31 million.

• Marten Transport MRTN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $321.41 million.

• Sono-Tek SOTK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $3.61 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.