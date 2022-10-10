Dow Rises 30 Points; Crude Oil Down 2%

U.S. stocks traded mixed toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones gaining around 30 points on Monday.

The Dow traded up 0.10% to 29,327.06 while the NASDAQ fell 0.59% to 10,590.07. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.32% to 3,627.92.



Leading and Lagging Sectors



Utilities shares rose by 0.7% on Monday. Leading the sector was strength from Pure Cycle Corporation PCYO and Middlesex Water Company MSEX.



In trading on Monday, energy shares dipped by 1.7%.



Top Headline

The FDA has approved scPharmaceuticals Inc's SCPH Furoscix (furosemide injection), a proprietary formulation of furosemide delivered via an On-Body Infusor for congestion due to fluid overload in heart failure patients.

Equities Trading UP

SOBR Safe, Inc. SOBR shares shot up 22% to $3.05 after the company announced a relationship with a distributor with ties to air, rail and shipping industries.

got a boost, shooting 48% to $5.86 after the company announced $60 million oversubscribed private placement equity financing. Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. APDN shares were also up, gaining 60% to $1.98 after the company announced it has received its largest single purchase order for LinearDNA™ valued above the mid-six-figures.



Equities Trading DOWN

Siyata Mobile Inc. SYTA shares tumbled 58% to $0.1272. Siyata Mobile agreed to sell 15.8 million shares and 1.59 million pre-funded warrants to certain institutional investors in a private placement.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 2% to $90.81, while gold traded down 1.9% at $1,677.20.



Silver traded down 3% to $19.655 on Monday while copper rose 1.7% to $3.4450.



Euro zone



European shares closed mostly lower today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 fell 0.4%, London’s FTSE 100 fell 0.45% while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index fell 0.31%. The German DAX slipped 0.01%, French CAC 40 fell 0.45% and Italy’s FTSE MIB Index rose 0.05%.



Economics



There were no major US economic releases Monday



COVID-19 Update

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 98,555,070 cases with around 1,087,880 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 44,614,430 cases and 528,810 deaths, while France reported over 35,866,250 COVID-19 cases with 155,420 deaths. In total, there were at least 626,737,670 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 6,561,270 deaths.