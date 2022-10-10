Ethereum Remains Above $1,300, Here Are Other Crypto Movers That Should Be On Your Radar Today

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, traded slightly lower, trading below the $20,000 mark this morning.
The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, also traded slightly lower, but remained above the key $1,300 level on Monday.
Other popular crypto coins, including Solana SOL/USD, XRP XRP/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD, traded slightly higher this morning.
TerraClassicUSD USTC/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Quant QNT/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.
At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap rose to $940.91 billion, recording a 24-hour gain of 0.1%. BTC was trading lower by around 0.2% to $19,399, while ETH fell by around 0.1% to $1,315 on Monday.
Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:
Gainers
- TerraClassicUSD USTC/USD
Price: $0.03609
24-hour gain: 23.2%
- Huobi Token HT/USD
Price: $4.43
24-hour gain: 6.7%
- Maker MKR/USD
Price: $916.25
24-hour gain: 5.2%
- TRON TRX/USD
Price: $0.06454
24-hour gain: 3.6%
- Terra Classic LUNC/USD
Price: $0.0003041
24-hour gain: 2.5%
Losers
- Quant QNT/USD
Price: $150.11
24-hour drop: 4.7%
- Bitcoin Gold BTG/USD
Price: $20.68
24-hour drop: 1.8%
- Convex Finance CVX/USD
Price: $5.45
24-hour drop: 1.6%
- Internet Computer ICP/USD
Price: $5.78
24-hour drop: 1.5%
- Toncoin TON/USD
Price: $1.31
24-hour drop: 1.4%
