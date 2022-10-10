Ethereum Remains Above $1,300, Here Are Other Crypto Movers That Should Be On Your Radar Today

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, traded slightly lower, trading below the $20,000 mark this morning.

The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, also traded slightly lower, but remained above the key $1,300 level on Monday.

Other popular crypto coins, including Solana SOL/USD, XRP XRP/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD, traded slightly higher this morning.

TerraClassicUSD USTC/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Quant QNT/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap rose to $940.91 billion, recording a 24-hour gain of 0.1%. BTC was trading lower by around 0.2% to $19,399, while ETH fell by around 0.1% to $1,315 on Monday.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:



Gainers

TerraClassicUSD USTC/USD

Price: $0.03609

24-hour gain: 23.2%

Huobi Token HT/USD

Price: $4.43

24-hour gain: 6.7%

Maker MKR/USD

Price: $916.25

24-hour gain: 5.2%

TRON TRX/USD

Price: $0.06454

24-hour gain: 3.6%

Terra Classic LUNC/USD

Price: $0.0003041

24-hour gain: 2.5%

Losers

Quant QNT/USD

Price: $150.11

24-hour drop: 4.7%

Bitcoin Gold BTG/USD

Price: $20.68

24-hour drop: 1.8%

Convex Finance CVX/USD

Price: $5.45

24-hour drop: 1.6%

Internet Computer ICP/USD

Price: $5.78

24-hour drop: 1.5%

Toncoin TON/USD

Price: $1.31

24-hour drop: 1.4%