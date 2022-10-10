ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
BTC/USD
%
ETH/USD
%
ADA/USD
%
DOGE/USD
%
XRP/USD
%
SOL/USD
%
DOT/USD
%
UNI/USD
%
LTC/USD
%
AVAX/USD
%
LINK/USD
%
GRT/USD
%
XLM/USD
%
MATIC/USD
%
AXS/USD
%
FIL/USD
%
VET/USD
%
ATOM/USD
%

Ethereum Remains Above $1,300, Here Are Other Crypto Movers That Should Be On Your Radar Today

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
October 10, 2022 3:17 AM | 2 min read

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, traded slightly lower, trading below the $20,000 mark this morning.

The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, also traded slightly lower, but remained above the key $1,300 level on Monday.

Other popular crypto coins, including Solana SOL/USD, XRP XRP/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD, traded slightly higher this morning.

TerraClassicUSD USTC/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Quant QNT/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap rose to $940.91 billion, recording a 24-hour gain of 0.1%. BTC was trading lower by around 0.2% to $19,399, while ETH fell by around 0.1% to $1,315 on Monday.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:


Gainers

  • TerraClassicUSD USTC/USD

Price: $0.03609
24-hour gain: 23.2%

  • Huobi Token HT/USD

Price: $4.43
24-hour gain: 6.7%

  • Maker MKR/USD

Price: $916.25
24-hour gain: 5.2%

  • TRON TRX/USD

Price: $0.06454
24-hour gain: 3.6%

  • Terra Classic LUNC/USD

Price: $0.0003041
24-hour gain: 2.5%

 

Losers

  • Quant QNT/USD

Price: $150.11
24-hour drop: 4.7%

  • Bitcoin Gold BTG/USD

Price: $20.68
24-hour drop: 1.8%

  • Convex Finance CVX/USD

Price: $5.45
24-hour drop: 1.6%

  • Internet Computer ICP/USD

Price: $5.78
24-hour drop: 1.5%

  • Toncoin TON/USD

Price: $1.31
24-hour drop: 1.4%

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BitcoinCrypto MoversEthereumCryptocurrencyNewsPre-Market OutlookMarketsMoversTrading Ideas

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month