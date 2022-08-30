Photronics PLAB reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Photronics beat estimated earnings by 2.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.51 versus an estimate of $0.5.

Revenue was up $49.30 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14 which was followed by a 12.32% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Photronics's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 0.35 0.31 0.25 0.22 EPS Actual 0.49 0.38 0.33 0.22 Revenue Estimate 192.37M 183.10M 175.03M 168.33M Revenue Actual 204.51M 189.83M 181.29M 170.64M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Photronics management provided guidance for Q4 2022, expecting earnings between $0.44 and $0.52 per share.

