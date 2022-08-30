Photronics PLAB reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Earnings
Photronics beat estimated earnings by 2.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.51 versus an estimate of $0.5.
Revenue was up $49.30 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14 which was followed by a 12.32% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Photronics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.35
|0.31
|0.25
|0.22
|EPS Actual
|0.49
|0.38
|0.33
|0.22
|Revenue Estimate
|192.37M
|183.10M
|175.03M
|168.33M
|Revenue Actual
|204.51M
|189.83M
|181.29M
|170.64M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Photronics management provided guidance for Q4 2022, expecting earnings between $0.44 and $0.52 per share.
