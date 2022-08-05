U.S. Stock Futures Mixed; Jobs Data In Focus

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded mixed in early pre-market trade on Friday ahead of the much-awaited jobs report for July. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Western Digital Corporation WDC, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company GT, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation WAB and American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. AXL.

Analysts expect a 250,000 rise for nonfarm payrolls growth in July, compared to June's gain of 372,000 jobs. The unemployment rate, however, is projected to remain unchanged at 3.6% in July. Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin is set to speak at 8:00 a.m. ET, while data on consumer credit for June will be released at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 20 points to 32,701.00 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures slipped 0.75 points to 4,151.50. Futures for the Nasdaq index fell 7.25 points to 13,319.75.

Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 0.5% to trade at $94.59 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures rose 0.4% to trade at $94.59 a barrel. The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were mostly lower today. The STOXX Europe 600 Index fell 0.3%, London’s FTSE 100 slipped 0.2% while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index fell 0.2%. The French CAC 40 Index fell 0.5%, while German DAX slipped 0.2%.

Payroll employment in the French private sector increased 0.5% to 20.70 million in the second quarter, while industrial production in Germany increased by 0.4% month-over-month in June. The Halifax house price index in the UK rose 11.8% year-over-year in July



Asian markets traded mostly higher today. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.87%, while China’s Shanghai Composite climbed 1.19% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index gained 0.14%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.6%, while India’s S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.1%.

The Reserve Bank of India increased its key repo rate by 50 bps to 5.4% at its recent meeting. Foreign exchange reserves in Japan climbed to $1,323,034 million in July from $1,311,254 million in the prior month. The index of coincident economic indicators in Japan rose to 99.0 in June versus a final reading of 94.9 in the previous month, while index of leading economic indicators slipped to 100.6 from 101.2. Household spending in Japan increased by 3.5% from the prior year during June.



Broker Recommendation

Piper Sandler upgraded Kellogg Company K from Underweight to Neutral and announced a $74 price target.

Kellogg shares rose 0.6% to $74.27 in pre-market trading.

Breaking News

DoorDash Inc DASH reported better-than-expected sales results for its second quarter, with revenue surging 30% year-over-year to $1.61 billion. The company also said it expects full-year marketplace gross order value of $51 billion to $53 billion. However, net loss came in wider than analysts’ expectations

reported better-than-expected sales results for its second quarter, with revenue surging 30% year-over-year to $1.61 billion. The company also said it expects full-year marketplace gross order value of $51 billion to $53 billion. However, net loss came in wider than analysts’ expectations Hywin Holdings HYW announced plans to acquire a controlling interest in Beijing iLife3 Technology Co. Ltd to expand into health management industry.

announced plans to acquire a controlling interest in Beijing iLife3 Technology Co. Ltd to expand into health management industry. Lyft Inc LYFT reported upbeat results for its second quarter. Lyft saw active riders of 19.9 million last quarter, up 15.9% year-over-year. Revenue per active rider was $49.89 in the second quarter, up 11.8% year-over-year.

reported upbeat results for its second quarter. Lyft saw active riders of 19.9 million last quarter, up 15.9% year-over-year. Revenue per active rider was $49.89 in the second quarter, up 11.8% year-over-year. Atlassian Corporation Plc TEAM reported upbeat revenue for its fourth quarter.



