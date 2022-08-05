ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
BTC/USD
%
ETH/USD
%
ADA/USD
%
DOGE/USD
%
XRP/USD
%
SOL/USD
%
DOT/USD
%
UNI/USD
%
LTC/USD
%
AVAX/USD
%
LINK/USD
%
GRT/USD
%
XLM/USD
%
MATIC/USD
%
AXS/USD
%
FIL/USD
%
VET/USD
%
ATOM/USD
%
Powered bycrypto.com

Bitcoin Surpasses $23,000, Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Friday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
August 5, 2022 2:22 AM | 2 min read

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, managed to trade above $23,000 on Friday, despite falling to about $22,000 in the previous session.

However, Ethereum ETH/USD, the second-most valued cryptocurrency, remained stable, with experts expecting the cryptocurrency touching the $1,700 level in the coming period.

Other popular crypto coins, including Ripple XRP/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD managed to record gains today.

Flow FLOW/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Optimism OP/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap rose to $1.09 trillion, recording a 24-hour increase of 0.6%. BTC was trading higher by around 0.9% to $23,348, while ETH gained around 0.4% to $1,657 on Friday.

Investors are now awaiting earnings results from Western Digital Corp WDC, American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. AXL and Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co GT, scheduled for release today.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:

Gainers

  • Flow FLOW/USD

Price: $2.66
24-hour gain: 39.2%

  • Waves WAVES/USD

Price: $6.27
24-hour gain: 9.2%

  • Trust Wallet Token TWT/USD

Price: $1.14
24-hour gain: 7%

  • Zcash ZEC/USD

Price: $67.75
24-hour gain: 6.7%

  • Synthetix SNX/USD

Price: $4.09
24-hour gain: 5.4%

 

Losers

  • Optimism OP/USD

Price: $1.99
24-hour drop: 4%

  • THORChain RUNE/USD

Price: $2.70
24-hour drop: 3.3%

  • Filecoin FIL/USD

Price: $8.26
24-hour drop: 2.7%

  • Bitcoin Gold BTG/USD

Price: $28.84
24-hour drop: 2.5%

  • Nexo NEXO/USD

Price: $0.7458
24-hour drop: 2.5%

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BitcoinCrypto MoversTop GainersCryptocurrencyEarningsNewsSmall CapPre-Market OutlookMarketsMoversTrading Ideas

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month