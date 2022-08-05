Bitcoin Surpasses $23,000, Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Friday

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, managed to trade above $23,000 on Friday, despite falling to about $22,000 in the previous session.

However, Ethereum ETH/USD, the second-most valued cryptocurrency, remained stable, with experts expecting the cryptocurrency touching the $1,700 level in the coming period.

Other popular crypto coins, including Ripple XRP/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD managed to record gains today.

Flow FLOW/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Optimism OP/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap rose to $1.09 trillion, recording a 24-hour increase of 0.6%. BTC was trading higher by around 0.9% to $23,348, while ETH gained around 0.4% to $1,657 on Friday.

Investors are now awaiting earnings results from Western Digital Corp WDC, American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. AXL and Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co GT, scheduled for release today.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:

Gainers

Flow FLOW/USD

Price: $2.66

24-hour gain: 39.2%

Waves WAVES/USD

Price: $6.27

24-hour gain: 9.2%

Trust Wallet Token TWT/USD

Price: $1.14

24-hour gain: 7%

Zcash ZEC/USD

Price: $67.75

24-hour gain: 6.7%

Synthetix SNX/USD

Price: $4.09

24-hour gain: 5.4%

Losers

Optimism OP/USD

Price: $1.99

24-hour drop: 4%

THORChain RUNE/USD

Price: $2.70

24-hour drop: 3.3%

Filecoin FIL/USD

Price: $8.26

24-hour drop: 2.7%

Bitcoin Gold BTG/USD

Price: $28.84

24-hour drop: 2.5%

Nexo NEXO/USD

Price: $0.7458

24-hour drop: 2.5%