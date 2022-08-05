Bitcoin Surpasses $23,000, Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Friday

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, managed to trade above $23,000 on Friday, despite falling to about $22,000 in the previous session.
However, Ethereum ETH/USD, the second-most valued cryptocurrency, remained stable, with experts expecting the cryptocurrency touching the $1,700 level in the coming period.
Other popular crypto coins, including Ripple XRP/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD managed to record gains today.
Flow FLOW/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Optimism OP/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.
At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap rose to $1.09 trillion, recording a 24-hour increase of 0.6%. BTC was trading higher by around 0.9% to $23,348, while ETH gained around 0.4% to $1,657 on Friday.
Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:
Gainers
- Flow FLOW/USD
Price: $2.66
24-hour gain: 39.2%
- Waves WAVES/USD
Price: $6.27
24-hour gain: 9.2%
- Trust Wallet Token TWT/USD
Price: $1.14
24-hour gain: 7%
- Zcash ZEC/USD
Price: $67.75
24-hour gain: 6.7%
- Synthetix SNX/USD
Price: $4.09
24-hour gain: 5.4%
Losers
- Optimism OP/USD
Price: $1.99
24-hour drop: 4%
- THORChain RUNE/USD
Price: $2.70
24-hour drop: 3.3%
- Filecoin FIL/USD
Price: $8.26
24-hour drop: 2.7%
- Bitcoin Gold BTG/USD
Price: $28.84
24-hour drop: 2.5%
- Nexo NEXO/USD
Price: $0.7458
24-hour drop: 2.5%
