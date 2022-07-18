Recap: Synchrony Finl Q2 Earnings

Synchrony Finl SYF reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, July 18, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Synchrony Finl beat estimated earnings by 8.84%, reporting an EPS of $1.6 versus an estimate of $1.47.
Revenue was up $490.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.22 which was followed by a 1.67% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Synchrony Finl's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.55
|1.47
|1.52
|1.39
|EPS Actual
|1.77
|1.48
|2
|2.12
|Revenue Estimate
|3.59B
|3.73B
|3.57B
|3.46B
|Revenue Actual
|3.79B
|3.83B
|3.66B
|3.31B
