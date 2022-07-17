Tesla, Twitter, Goldman Among Headline Earnings Of Unfolding Week: Here Are The Key Earnings Ahead

The June quarter reporting season is entering its second week, with the focus gradually shifting from banks to technology companies.

The Earnings Season – Thus Far: About 7% of the S&P 500 companies have reported earnings thus far and 60% of these companies reported positive earnings per share surprises, Factset said in its weekly Earnings Insight report. This is below the five-year average of 77%.

The unfolding week will see earnings releases from 73 S&P 500 companies, including seven Dow 30 companies, the report added.

What To Watch For In the Week Of July 18:

Big banks Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS and Bank of America Corporation BAC are scheduled to announce their respective quarterly results on Monday. Goldman will send out the press release at 7:30 a.m. ET and host the earnings call at 9:30 a.m. ET. Goldman’s EPS is expected to be cut in half to $7.25 and revenue is likely to have fallen 29.30% year-over-year to $10.88 billion. Peer BofA will host its earnings call at 8:30 a.m. ET. The company’s EPS may have declined to $0.78 from $1.03 a year ago, but revenue may have increased about 4% to $22.67 billion. Their peers, which reported last week, released mixed quarterly results.

International Business Machines Corporation IBM kickstarts the tech reporting season, with its earnings due after the market closes on Monday. Analysts expect the EPS to dip to $2.28 from $2.33 in the second quarter of 2021. Revenues are likely to have declined 19% to $15.19 billion.

Netflix, Inc. NFLX will report its second-quarter results after the market closes on Tuesday. After a massive loss in net subscriber additions in the first quarter, the streaming giant announced several measures to stem the rot. The earnings release and the earnings call scheduled at 6 p.m. ET will provide insights into the progress of the plans. The consensus estimate calls for EPS to remain almost unchanged at $2.96 and revenue to increase 9.50% to $8.04 billion.

