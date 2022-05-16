Monday's Market Minute: Three Things You Should Know About This Week

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

First, investors and traders continue to struggle with stubbornly elevated levels of inflation. Last week, we saw the TYX 30-year yields briefly up and through 3.25% and the TNX 10-year yield to 3.16%. This comes as supply chain constraints and crude oil holding above $100 a barrel weigh on sentiment. Keep an eye on gas prices, both the futures and prices at the pump, as we closed out last week at record highs. AAA is reporting that the national average for a gallon of gas is $4.48, up from $3.04 this time last year.

We also have some economic data this week to keep an eye on. Kind of a slow start to the week Monday with the NY Manufacturing data, but Tuesday, keep an eye on Retail sales for insight as to how resilient the consumer has been as inflation could impact spending habits. Later in the week, we have some housing figures and Fed speakers that will be watched closely.

In terms of companies reporting earnings, there are a handful of names that could be impactful: Walmart WMT, Home Depot HD, JD.com (HKG: 9618), Target TGT, Lowe’s LOW, TJX TJX, Kohl’s KSS, Ross Stores ROST, Foot Locker FL, and John Deere DE will all provide quarterly results and further insight as to how inflation has been impacting corporations.

Lastly, the U.S. Dollar last week traded to a 20-year high up and through 105.00, as investors seek safe-haven bets with unease tied to the Fed raising rates and geopolitical unease. The strong dollar adds to many of the headwinds the indices have faced since the beginning of the year.

