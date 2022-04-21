A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Higher Ahead Of Earnings, Jobless Claims; Tesla Beats Q1 Views

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade after closing mixed in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from The AT&T Inc. T, Union Pacific Corporation UNP and American Airlines Group Inc. AAL.

Data on initial jobless claims and Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. The index of leading economic indicators for March will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is set to speak at 11:00 a.m. ET, while Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard will speak at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 195 points to 35,274.00 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures rose 34.25 points to 4,489.75. Futures for the Nasdaq index jumped 156.75 points to 14,161.50.

Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 1% to trade at $107.81 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures rose 0.2% to trade at $102.98 a barrel. The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.

The U.S. has the highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world, with total infections in the country exceeding 82,488,510 with around 1,017,090 deaths. India reported a total of at least 43,049,970 confirmed cases, while Brazil confirmed over 30,311,960 cases.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were mostly higher today. The STOXX Europe 600 Index gained 0.4%, while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index rose 0.9% and London’s FTSE 100 fell 0.1%. The French CAC 40 Index climbed 1.5%, while German DAX gained 1.1%. The manufacturing climate indicator in France rose to 108 in April from 107 in March.

Asian markets traded mixed today. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 1.23%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 1.25% and China’s Shanghai Composite fell 2.26%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.3%, while India’s BSE SENSEX rose 1.4%.



Broker Recommendation

Keybanc downgraded Enovis Corporation ENOV from Overweight to Sector Weight.

Enovis shares rose 0.2% to close at $70.47 on Wednesday.

Breaking News

Tesla Inc TSLA reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter. The company reported production of 305,407 vehicles and deliveries of 310,048 vehicles in the first quarter, up 69% and 68% year-over-year, respectively.

reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter. The company reported production of 305,407 vehicles and deliveries of 310,048 vehicles in the first quarter, up 69% and 68% year-over-year, respectively. Major crypto exchange Binance said it will now limit services for Russian nationals and persons residing in Russia.

said it will now limit services for Russian nationals and persons residing in Russia. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. UAL announced downbeat results for its first quarter. However, the company expects to return to profitability in Q2.

announced downbeat results for its first quarter. However, the company expects to return to profitability in Q2. Carvana Co CVNA said first-quarter revenue increased 56% year-over-year to $3.5 billion, which beat the $3.39 billion estimate. The company reported a quarterly net loss of $506 million.

