3 Stocks Under $2 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for stocks under $2. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Creatd

Creatd

The Trade: Creatd, Inc. CRTD Executive Chairman Jeremy Frommer acquired a total of 1,278 shares at an average price of $1.12. To acquire these shares, it cost $1.43 thousand.

What's Happening: Creatd recently announced the launch of a new partnership between Dune Glow Remedy, the company's wellness beverage brand, and Urban Outfitters.

Creatd recently announced the launch of a new partnership between Dune Glow Remedy, the company's wellness beverage brand, and Urban Outfitters. What Creatd Does: Creatd Inc empowers creators, brands, and entrepreneurs through technology and partnership. The company has three platforms, namely Creatd Labs, Creatd Ventures, and Creatd Partners.

Pacific Health Care Organization

Pacific Health Care Organization

The Trade : Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. PFHO CEO and President Tom Kubota acquired a total of 1,618 shares at an average price of $0.93. The insider spent around $1.5 thousand to buy those shares.

What's Happening : The company recently reported total revenue of $5,403,110 for the year ended December 31, 2021.

: The company recently reported total revenue of $5,403,110 for the year ended December 31, 2021. What Pacific Health Care Organization Does: Pacific Health Care Organization Inc is a specialty workers' compensation managed care company. The company serves any size employer in the state of California as well as insurers, third-party administrators, self-administered employers, municipalities and other industries.

