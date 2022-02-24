Benzinga's After-Hours Earnings Roundup: Autodesk, Beyond Meat, Coinbase And More

Benzinga’s after-hours earnings roundup aims to deliver quick details about a company's earnings report, its forward-looking guidance and any other notable details.

The list is handpicked by the reporters on the Benzinga Pro Newsdesk team.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) reported quarterly earnings of $3.32 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $2.50 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.91 billion by 30.89%.

Shares are trading 3.02% lower after-hours to $174.14.

Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) reported quarterly sales of $3.75 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $3.53 billion by 6.32%.

Shares are trading 14.31% lower after-hours to $108.00.

Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT) reported quarterly earnings of $0.32 per share, which missed the consensus estimate of $0.37 by 13.51%. The company reported quarterly sales of $2.44 billion, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $2.63 billion by 7.41%.

Shares are trading 2.25% lower after hours to $11.30.

Block (NYSE: SQ) reported quarterly earnings of $0.27 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $0.22 by 22.73%. The company reported quarterly sales of $4.08 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $4.03 billion by 1.19%.

Shares are trading 2.63% lower after hours to $92.49.

Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU) reported quarterly earnings of $1.55 per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.85 by 16.22%. The company reported quarterly sales of $2.67 billion, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $2.73 billion by 2.09%.

Shares are trading 4.45% lower after hours to $475.

Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK) reported quarterly earnings of $1.50 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.44 by 4.17%. The company reported quarterly sales of $1.21 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.19 billion by 1.68%.

Shares are trading 1.92% lower after hours to $214.

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) reported quarterly earnings of $1.72 per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.95 by 11.79%. The company reported quarterly sales of $28 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $27.44 billion by 2.04%.

Shares are trading 5.88% lower after hours to $52.

Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) reported quarterly earnings of $0.13 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $0.11 by 18.18%. The company reported quarterly sales of $255.56 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $241.56 million by 5.80%.

Shares are trading 17.23% lower after hours to $218.

Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) reported quarterly earnings of $1.11 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $0.79 by 40.51%. The company reported quarterly sales of $717.14 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $685.45 million by 4.62%.

Shares are trading 16.65% higher after hours to $149.50.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) reported quarterly losses of $1.27 per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $0.71 by 78.87%. The company reported quarterly sales of $100.70 million, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $101.36 million by 0.65%.

Shares are trading 10.59% lower after hours to $43.81.