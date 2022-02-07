Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Surges Over 150 Points; Tyson Foods Beats Views

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

US stocks traded higher later during the session, with the Dow Jones index adding more than 150 points on Monday.

Toward the end of trading Monday, the Dow traded up 0.49% to 35,260.47 while the NASDAQ rose 0.23% to 14,130.97. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.26% to 4,512.09.



Leading and Lagging Sectors

Energy shares rose by 1.6% on Monday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. CLMT, up 7% and Aemetis, Inc. AMTX up 10%.



In trading on Monday, communication services shares tumbled by 1.7%.



Top Headline



Tyson Foods Inc TSN posted better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter on Monday.

Tyson Foods posted quarterly earnings of $2.87 per share, beating analysts’ estimates of $1.90 per share. The company’s quarterly sales came in at $12.93 billion, versus market expectations of $12.18 billion.

Tyson Foods expects FY22 sales to be in the upper end of $49 billion - $51 billion, versus the consensus of $50.35 billion.



Equities Trading UP



Anghami Inc. ANGH shares shot up 52% to $18.27 following its recent listing on NASDAQ.



Shares of Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. NVCT got a boost, shooting 183% to $9.20. The company, on Friday, priced its IPO at $5 per share.



Origin Agritech Limited. SEED shares were also up, gaining 31% to $6.20 after the company said it expects FY22 sales to exceed RMB150 million.

Equities Trading DOWN

Statera Biopharma, Inc. STAB shares tumbled 26% to $ 1.01 as the company announced a registered direct offering of $2 million common stock and warrants.



Shares of Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. DRMA were down 35% to $1.44. Dermata Therapeutics has requested the FDA to waive the requirements to complete a 90-day dermal minipig study and a standard dermal pharmacokinetics study before the End of Phase 2 meeting for its DMT310 acne program.



Cerence Inc. CRNC was down, falling 34% to $42.19 after the company issued Q2 sales guidance below estimates and lowered FY22 sales guidance below estimates. The company also said CFO Mark Gallenberger will retire effective March 11, 2022.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 1.3% to $91.00, while gold traded up 0.8% to $1,821.70.



Silver traded up 2.6% Monday to $23.055 while copper fell 0.2% to $4.4780.





Euro zone

European shares were mostly higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 gained 0.68%, London’s FTSE 100 gained 0.76%, while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index fell 0.36%. The German DAX rose 0.71%, French CAC 40 rose 0.83% and Italy’s FTSE MIB Index fell 1.03%.



Economics



Data on consumer credit for December will be released at 3:00 p.m. ET.

COVID-19 Update

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 78,026,020 cases with around 926,090 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 41,272,010 cases and 502,900 deaths, while Brazil reported over 26,536,590 COVID-19 cases with 632,280 deaths. In total, there were at least 397,270,730 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 5,762,160 deaths.