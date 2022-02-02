Recap: Brinker International Q2 Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Brinker International EAT reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Brinker International beat estimated earnings by 36.54%, reporting an EPS of $0.71 versus an estimate of $0.52, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $165.10 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.37, which was followed by a 3.11% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Brinker International's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.71 1.71 0.78 0.33 EPS Actual 0.34 1.68 0.78 0.35 Revenue Estimate 875.28M 1.00B 836.99M 759.11M Revenue Actual 876.40M 1.01B 828.40M 760.70M

