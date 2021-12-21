 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Scheduled For December 21, 2021
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 21, 2021 5:24am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Scheduled For December 21, 2021

 

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• General Mills (NYSE:GIS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $4.84 billion.

• Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $10.68 million.

• Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $114.83 million.

• Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $129.06 million.

• Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $141.72 million.

• Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $6.32 billion.

• Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $314.62 million.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $79.18 million.

• BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $228.57 million.

• AAR (NYSE:AIR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $449.75 million.

• Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (APOG + AIR)

Preview: Apogee Enterprises's Earnings
A Preview Of AAR's Earnings
AAR Secures $365M Contract To Support USAFE F-16 Aircraft
A Look Into Apogee Enterprises Debt
Price To Earnings Ratio Insights For AAR
A Look Into Apogee Enterprises Price Over Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-UE Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com