Earnings Scheduled For December 21, 2021

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• General Mills (NYSE:GIS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $4.84 billion.

• Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $10.68 million.

• Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $114.83 million.

• Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $129.06 million.

• Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $141.72 million.

• Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $6.32 billion.

• Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $314.62 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $79.18 million.

• BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $228.57 million.

• AAR (NYSE:AIR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $449.75 million.

• Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.