A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Gain; Goldman Sachs Earnings In Focus

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade after the Dow Jones surged more than 500 points in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE: GS), PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE: PNC), Charles Schwab (NYSE: SCHW) and JB Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ: JBHT).

Data on retail sales for September, the Empire State manufacturing index for September and import and export prices for September will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Data on business inventories for August and the University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for October will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard is set to speak at 11:45 a.m. ET, while Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams will speak at 12:20 p.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 117 points to 34,901.00 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures gained 11.25 points to 4,440.25. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index rose 27.75 points to 15,065.00.

The U.S. has the highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world, with total infections in the country exceeding 45,639,010 with around 741,890 deaths. India reported a total of at least 34,037,590 confirmed cases, while Brazil confirmed over 21,612,230 cases.

Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 0.9% to trade at $84.75 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures rose 0.9% to trade at $82.00 a barrel. Commercial crude oil inventories in the US rose by 6 million barrels in the week ending October 8, the Energy Information Administration said. The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were higher today. The Spanish Ibex Index rose 0.5% and STOXX Europe 600 Index climbed 0.3%. The French CAC 40 Index climbed 0.3%, London’s FTSE 100 rose 0.1% while German DAX 30 gained 0.3%. The Eurozone trade surplus shrank to EUR 4.8 billion in August compared to EUR 14.0 billion in the year-ago period, while passenger car registrations dipped by 23.1% year-over-year to 718,598 thousand units in September. Italy’s trade surplus shrank to EUR 1.316 billion in August from EUR 3.929 billion in the year-ago month, while annual inflation rate increased to 2.5% in September from 2% in August. French consumer price inflation rate rose to 2.2% year-over-year in September from a preliminary reading of 2.1%.

Asian markets traded higher today. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 1.81%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index climbed 1.48% and China’s Shanghai Composite rose 0.40%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.7% and India’s BSE Sensex gained 0.9%. Total passenger vehicles sales in India declined 31.1% from the prior month to 160,070 units in September.

Broker Recommendation

Goldman Sachs upgraded Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) from Neutral to Buy.

Broadcom shares rose 1.5% to $505.00 in pre-market trading.

Breaking News

Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE: TM) slashed its global production target for November by 15% due to the pandemic-triggered parts crisis. Toyota cut the production target from 1 million units to 850,000 - 900,000 units.

Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ: MAR) has signed a franchise agreement with Hotéis Deville for the first Westin Hotels & Resorts in São Paulo, Brazil.

(NASDAQ: MAR) has signed a franchise agreement with Hotéis Deville for the first Westin Hotels & Resorts in São Paulo, Brazil. Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA) reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter. The company announced a $500 million buyback program and initiated a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share.

(NYSE: AA) reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter. The company announced a $500 million buyback program and initiated a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share. Nio Inc – ADR (NYSE: NIO) said it would be able to double annual production capacity at its Hefei facility in 2022, cnEVpost reported.

