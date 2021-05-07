 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Did Sify Technologies Stock Gain After FY21 Earnings?
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 07, 2021 4:21pm   Comments
Share:
Why Did Sify Technologies Stock Gain After FY21 Earnings?
  • Sify Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: SIFYreported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 19.6% year-on-year to INR6.9 billion.
  •  Revenue from Data Center centric IT Services rose 22% Y/Y. Segment-wise, revenue from Data Center Services rose 45%, Cloud and Managed Services rose 21%, and Technology Integration Services rose 19%, while Applications Integration Services declined 19% Y/Y.
  • Revenue from Network-centric services declined 7% Y/Y. Segment-wise, revenue from Data and Managed Services rose 4%, and Voice business declined 35% Y/Y.
  • EBITDA rose 40% Y/Y to INR1.5 billion.
  • Sify held INR5.4 billion in cash and equivalents.
  • CFO M P Vijay Kumar expects contracts to take slightly longer to conclude as clients take time to regain momentum.
  • Sify remains firm on its commitment to the data center, cloud, and network-centric expansion plans and will exercise due caution in terms of both timing and cost structure of these projects, Kumar said.
  • Sify did not declare dividends to conserve capital due to the pandemic-induced uncertainty.
  • Price action: SIFY shares closed higher by 7.42% at $3.01 on Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SIFY)

Earnings Scheduled For May 7, 2021
12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
AMS-IX And Sify Expand Indian Footprint With Four New Internet Exchanges
12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Penny Stocks Dividends Small Cap Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com