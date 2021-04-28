Boeing, Microsoft Fall In Another Mixed Day Of Trading For The Market

U.S. indices were trading relatively flat again Wednesday after the Fed left interest rates unchanged. Comments from Fed leadership suggest even as the economy continues to improve, easy monetary policy may stay in effect.

The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) closed lower by 0.43% at $338.37.

(NASDAQ: SPY) finished slightly lower by 0.03% at $417.40. The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) finished lower by 0.34% at $339.

Here are the day's winners and losers from the Dow Jones, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Leaders for the DIA Wednesday came from industrials and financial services: Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX), Visa Inc (NYSE: V) and American Express Company (NYSE: AMX).

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) and Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) were among the biggest losers in the DIA.

Boeing shares were trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter EPS results. Amgen shares were also trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter EPS and sales results.

Elsewhere On The Street

