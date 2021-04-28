 Skip to main content

Boeing, Microsoft Fall In Another Mixed Day Of Trading For The Market
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 28, 2021 4:22pm   Comments
Boeing, Microsoft Fall In Another Mixed Day Of Trading For The Market

U.S. indices were trading relatively flat again Wednesday after the Fed left interest rates unchanged. Comments from Fed leadership suggest even as the economy continues to improve, easy monetary policy may stay in effect.

  • The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) closed lower by 0.43% at $338.37.
  • The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) finished slightly lower by 0.03% at $417.40.
  • The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) finished lower by 0.34% at $339.

Here are the day's winners and losers from the Dow Jones, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Leaders for the DIA Wednesday came from industrials and financial services: Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX), Visa Inc (NYSE: V) and American Express Company (NYSE: AMX).

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) and Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) were among the biggest losers in the DIA.

Boeing shares were trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter EPS results. Amgen shares were also trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter EPS and sales results.

Elsewhere On The Street

Many investors are wondering why Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) is trading in the red after such a stellar earnings report. In reality, it has nothing to do with Microsoft. The reason has everything to do with... Read More

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) has abandoned a proposal to issue 500 million new shares but is proceeding with a plan to sell up to 43 million shares… Read More

It looked like Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) was going to make a big move and sure enough, it has. ETH has decisively broken the resistance that was at the $2,500 level… Read More

