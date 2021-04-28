fbpx
Ethereum Smashes Resistance And Makes Big Move Higher

byMark Putrino
April 28, 2021 8:54 am
Ethereum Smashes Resistance And Makes Big Move Higher

It looked like Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) was going to make a big move and sure enough, it has.

ETH has decisively broken the resistance that was at the $2,500 level. There wasn’t enough supply to satisfy all of the demand, which has forced buyers to pay higher prices, and it has resulted in a rally.

But now it's overbought. This means it could consolidate or start to trade sideways.

On the below chart, the red line is two standard deviations above the recent 20-day average price. ETH is currently trading above it.

This also happened on April 3 and April 15. Both times were followed by some profit-taking.

Many trading algorithms are based on probability theory. The theory states that 95% of all trading should be within two standard deviations of the average. With ETH above this threshold, these algos come into the market as sellers or short sellers.

This could put a short-term top on the crypto as it did twice before earlier this month.

eth_2.png

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Cryptocurrency Technicals Markets Trading Ideas

