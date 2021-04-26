A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mixed; Tesla Earnings In Focus

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded mixed in early pre-market trade after the Dow Jones climbed more than 200 points in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), Lennox International Inc. (NYSE: LII), NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ: NXPI) and Albertsons Companies Inc (NYSE: ACI).

Data on durable goods orders for March will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET, while the Dallas Fed manufacturing index for April is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 31 points to 33,972.00 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures fell 0.75 points at 4,170.75. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index fell 19.50 points to 13,907.50.

The U.S. has the highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world, with total infections in the country exceeding 32,077,290 with around 572,200 deaths. India reported a total of at least 17,313,160 confirmed cases, while Brazil confirmed over 14,340,780 cases.

Oil prices traded lower as Brent crude futures fell 1.2% to trade at $61.43 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures fell 1.1% to trade at $61.43 a barrel. The total number of active U.S. oil rigs slipped by 1 to 343 rigs this week, Baker Hughes Inc reported Friday.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were mostly higher today. The Spanish Ibex Index rose 0.5% and STOXX Europe 600 Index rose 0.1%. The French CAC 40 Index rose 0.1%, German DAX 30 gained 0.1% while London's FTSE 100 fell 0.1%. German Ifo Business Climate indicator increased slightly to 96.8 in April from the previous month's level of 96.6.

Asian markets traded mixed today. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.36%, China’s Shanghai Composite fell 0.95% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 0.43%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.2%, while India’s BSE Sensex rose 1.1%. Japan’s index of leading economic indicators was revised lower to 98.7 in February versus a preliminary reading of 99.7.

Broker Recommendation

Keybanc downgraded Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY) from Overweight to Sector Weight..

Etsy shares fell 1.9% to $210.50 in pre-market trading.

Check out other major ratings here

Breaking News

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) got a reprieve after the US FDA and the CDC revoked their earlier recommendation to pause the use of its COVID-19 vaccine. The pause regarding the use of J&J's COVID-19 vaccine should be lifted and the use of it should resume, the FDA said in a statement.

(NYSE: JNJ) got a reprieve after the US FDA and the CDC revoked their earlier recommendation to pause the use of its COVID-19 vaccine. The pause regarding the use of J&J's COVID-19 vaccine should be lifted and the use of it should resume, the FDA said in a statement. Ocugen Inc.’s (NASDAQ: OCGN) COVID-19 vaccine partner, India-based Bharat Biotech International Ltd., will charge as much as double its main rival AstraZeneca plc (NASDAQ: AZN) for its vaccines in India.

(NASDAQ: OCGN) COVID-19 vaccine partner, India-based Bharat Biotech International Ltd., will charge as much as double its main rival (NASDAQ: AZN) for its vaccines in India. Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is being sued in New York over allegations of overstating the water-resistive capabilities of its smartphones.

(NASDAQ: AAPL) is being sued in New York over allegations of overstating the water-resistive capabilities of its smartphones. Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) is starting to offer free Powerwall batteries to consumers who suffered huge price increases on solar roof installations that were already under contracts, Electrek reported.

Check out other breaking news here