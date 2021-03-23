The Dow Jones Plunged Today. Here's Why.
U.S. indices at large were trading lower as investors weigh comments from Fed Chair Powell and Treasury Secretary Yellen, as well as recent lockdown measures in Europe.
The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) traded as low as $323.45 Tuesday before ending the day down by 0.97% at $324.06. Weakness for the Dow came from industrials, who were the most hammered names for the index.
The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) finished lower by 0.79% at $389.50. The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) fell by 0.44% at $317.22.
Watch the testimony from Powell and Yellen in the video below:
Here are the day's winners and losers from the DIA, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
The gainers were few for the DIA Tuesday, but among them were Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) and Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO).
The DIA saw the biggest setbacks from industrial names, the biggest laggards Tuesday included the likes of Boeing Co (NYSE: BA), Dow Inc (NYSE: DOW) and Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT).
Elsewhere On The Street
- Investors who have owned high-flying tech companies, stay-at-home plays and Reddit “meme” stocks have made a killing in the market in the past year. But you didn’t have to be a stock-picking genius to generate some historically good returns since March 23, 2020… Read More
- Certain buyers of MacBooks made by Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) between 2015 and 2019, equipped with so-called “butterfly keyboards” would be able to continue their lawsuit against the tech giant, which has been given class-action status... Read More
- Ahead of GameStop Corp.'s (NYSE: GME) earnings print, foot traffic analytics firm Placer.ai released a report showing that the retailer's traffic is showing the narrowest year-over-year visit gap in months… Read More
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Earnings News Futures After-Hours Center Markets Best of Benzinga