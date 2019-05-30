12 Stocks To Watch For May 30, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) to report quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $6.56 billion before the opening bell. Dollar General shares fell 1.4 percent to $116.85 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) to post quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion after the closing bell. Williams-Sonoma shares declined 2.6 percent to close at $51.13 on Wednesday.
- Before the markets open, Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ: TECD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.97 per share on revenue of $8.46 billion. Tech Data shares fell 1.2 percent to close at $91.64 on Wednesday.
- PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH) reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company also lowered its annual profit outlook. PVH shares dipped 11.4 percent to $87.90 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) to have earned $1.14 per share on revenue of $5.79 billion in the latest quarter. Dollar Tree will release earnings before the markets open. Dollar Tree shares fell 0.9 percent to $94.50 in after-hours trading.
- After the closing bell, Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $3.06 per share on revenue of $1.75 billion. Ulta Beauty shares slipped 0.1 percent to $322.00 in after-hours trading.
- Wall Street expects Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) to post quarterly earnings at $1.82 per share on revenue of $34.67 billion after the closing bell. Costco shares gained 0.1 percent to $240.80 in after-hours trading.
- Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter, but issued weak earnings guidance for the fourth quarter. The company also announced plans to purchase two companies, Twistlock and PureSec. Palo Alto shares dropped 5.7 percent to $203.10 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE: BURL) to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $1.61 billion before the opening bell. Burlington shares fell 0.2 percent to $145.71 in after-hours trading.
- After the markets close, Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE: DELL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $22.27 billion. Dell shares slipped 0.3 percent to close at $66.20 on Wednesday.
- Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE: VEEV) reported better-than-expected Q1 earnings and sales results. The company also issued Q2 and FY20 guidance above analyst estimates. Veeva shares jumped 6.6 percent to $143.30 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting The Gap, Inc. (NYSE: GPS) to have earned $0.32 per share on revenue of $3.77 billion for the recent quarter. Gap will release earnings after the markets close. Gap shares declined 2.5 percent to close at $20.83 on Wednesday.
