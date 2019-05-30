12 Stocks To Watch For May 30, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) to report quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $6.56 billion before the opening bell. Dollar General shares fell 1.4 percent to $116.85 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: DG) to report quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $6.56 billion before the opening bell. Dollar General shares fell 1.4 percent to $116.85 in after-hours trading. Analysts expect Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) to post quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion after the closing bell. Williams-Sonoma shares declined 2.6 percent to close at $51.13 on Wednesday.

(NYSE: WSM) to post quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion after the closing bell. Williams-Sonoma shares declined 2.6 percent to close at $51.13 on Wednesday. Before the markets open, Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ: TECD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.97 per share on revenue of $8.46 billion. Tech Data shares fell 1.2 percent to close at $91.64 on Wednesday.

(NASDAQ: TECD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.97 per share on revenue of $8.46 billion. Tech Data shares fell 1.2 percent to close at $91.64 on Wednesday. PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH) reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company also lowered its annual profit outlook. PVH shares dipped 11.4 percent to $87.90 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE: PVH) reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company also lowered its annual profit outlook. PVH shares dipped 11.4 percent to $87.90 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) to have earned $1.14 per share on revenue of $5.79 billion in the latest quarter. Dollar Tree will release earnings before the markets open. Dollar Tree shares fell 0.9 percent to $94.50 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: DLTR) to have earned $1.14 per share on revenue of $5.79 billion in the latest quarter. Dollar Tree will release earnings before the markets open. Dollar Tree shares fell 0.9 percent to $94.50 in after-hours trading. After the closing bell, Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $3.06 per share on revenue of $1.75 billion. Ulta Beauty shares slipped 0.1 percent to $322.00 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor