10 Stocks To Watch For August 21, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

(NYSE: TOL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $1.81 billion. Toll Brothers shares rose 0.96 percent to close at $34.73 in after-hours trading. Analysts are expecting Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) to have earned $1.64 per share on revenue of $4.26 billion in the latest quarter. Kohl's will release earnings before the markets open. Kohl's shares rose 0.28 percent to $79.07 in after-hours trading.

