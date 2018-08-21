Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Stocks To Watch For August 21, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 21, 2018 5:01am   Comments
Share:
10 Stocks To Watch For August 21, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects TJX Companies Inc (NYSE: TJX) to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $8.99 billion before the opening bell. TJX shares gained 1.23 percent to $102.90 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts expect Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) to post quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $979.22 million after the closing bell. Urban Outfitters shares gained 1.92 percent to $48.42 in after-hours trading.
  • Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter and issued strong Q1 guidance. Fabrinet shares jumped 6.89 percent to $47.03 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Before the markets open, Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $1.81 billion. Toll Brothers shares rose 0.96 percent to close at $34.73 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts are expecting Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) to have earned $1.64 per share on revenue of $4.26 billion in the latest quarter. Kohl's will release earnings before the markets open. Kohl's shares rose 0.28 percent to $79.07 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ: NDSN) reported downbeat revenue for its third quarter and issued Q4 guidance near the low end of estimates. Nordson shares dipped 7.74 percent to $124.26 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Wall Street expects La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) to post quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $368.41 million after the closing bell. La-Z-Boy shares gained 0.15 percent to $32.45 in after-hours trading.
  • After the markets close, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $316.85 million. Red Robin shares gained 0.88 percent to $40.05 in after-hours trading.
  • Appian Corp (NASDAQ: APPN) reported a 2 million share common stock offering. Appian shares dropped 3.39 percent to $35.00 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect J M Smucker Co (NYSE: SJM) to report quarterly earnings at $1.79 per share on revenue of $1.96 billion before the opening bell. Smucker shares dropped 0.15 percent to $115.70 in after-hours trading.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FN + APPN)

6 Stocks To Watch For August 20, 2018
Earnings Scheduled For August 20, 2018
Potential Winners And Losers In The Optical Space From The Tariff Dispute
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on TJX
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

41 Biggest Movers From Yesterday