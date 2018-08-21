10 Stocks To Watch For August 21, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects TJX Companies Inc (NYSE: TJX) to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $8.99 billion before the opening bell. TJX shares gained 1.23 percent to $102.90 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) to post quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $979.22 million after the closing bell. Urban Outfitters shares gained 1.92 percent to $48.42 in after-hours trading.
- Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter and issued strong Q1 guidance. Fabrinet shares jumped 6.89 percent to $47.03 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the markets open, Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $1.81 billion. Toll Brothers shares rose 0.96 percent to close at $34.73 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts are expecting Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) to have earned $1.64 per share on revenue of $4.26 billion in the latest quarter. Kohl's will release earnings before the markets open. Kohl's shares rose 0.28 percent to $79.07 in after-hours trading.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
- Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ: NDSN) reported downbeat revenue for its third quarter and issued Q4 guidance near the low end of estimates. Nordson shares dipped 7.74 percent to $124.26 in the after-hours trading session.
- Wall Street expects La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) to post quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $368.41 million after the closing bell. La-Z-Boy shares gained 0.15 percent to $32.45 in after-hours trading.
- After the markets close, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $316.85 million. Red Robin shares gained 0.88 percent to $40.05 in after-hours trading.
- Appian Corp (NASDAQ: APPN) reported a 2 million share common stock offering. Appian shares dropped 3.39 percent to $35.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect J M Smucker Co (NYSE: SJM) to report quarterly earnings at $1.79 per share on revenue of $1.96 billion before the opening bell. Smucker shares dropped 0.15 percent to $115.70 in after-hours trading.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.