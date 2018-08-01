12 Stocks To Watch For August 1, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) to report quarterly earnings at $3.78 per share on revenue of $14.16 billion before the opening bell. Humana shares gained 0.38 percent to close at $314.18 on Tuesday.

Analysts expect MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) to post quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $16.43 billion after the closing bell. MetLife shares fell 0.04 percent to close at $45.74 on Tuesday.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter. The company issued strong fourth-quarter sales guidance and sees gross margins of 38 percent-38.5 percent. Apple shares climbed 4.03 percent to $197.95 in the after-hours trading session.

Before the markets open, Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $12.16 billion. Bunge shares rose 1.41 percent to close at $69.13 on Tuesday.

Analysts are expecting AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN) to have earned $1.13 per share on revenue of $5.41 billion in the latest quarter. AutoNation will release earnings before the markets open. AutoNation shares rose 3.03 percent to $50.00 in after-hours trading.

Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ: FTR) reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its second quarter. Frontier Communications shares dropped 9 percent to $4.75 in the after-hours trading session.

