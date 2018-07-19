Market Overview

10 Stocks To Watch For July 19, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 19, 2018 4:49am   Comments
10 Stocks To Watch For July 19, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $7.57 billion before the opening bell. Philip Morris shares fell 0.37 percent to $81.85 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts expect Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) to post quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $29.22 billion after the closing bell. Microsoft shares rose 0.31 percent to $105.45 in after-hours trading.
  • eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company also issued weak third quarter and FY2018 sales guidance. eBay shares dipped 5.61 percent to $35.82 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Before the markets open, PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE: PPG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.9 per share on revenue of $4.13 billion. PPG shares rose 1.27 percent to close at $106.75 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts are expecting Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) to have earned $1.93 per share on revenue of $5.61 billion in the latest quarter. Union Pacific will release earnings before the markets open. Union Pacific shares gained 0.71 percent to $142.25 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

  • International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter on Wednesday. IBM shares gained 3.09 percent to $148.99 in the after-hours trading session.
  • After the closing bell, Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.56 per share on revenue of $6.99 billion. Capital One shares rose 0.01 percent to $97.10 in after-hours trading.
  • American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) posted better-than-expected profit for its second quarter, while sales missed expectations. American Express shares dropped 2.75 percent to $100.15 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE: TRV) to report quarterly earnings at $2.42 per share on revenue of $6.92 billion before the opening bell. Travelers shares rose 0.94 percent to close at $130.00 on Wednesday.
  • Noodles & Co (NASDAQ: NDLS) reported downbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales exceeded estimates. Noodles shares climbed 4.64 percent to $12.40 in the after-hours trading session.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

