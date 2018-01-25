12 Stocks To Watch For January 25, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) to report quarterly earnings at $1.76 per share on revenue of $11.85 billion before the opening bell. Caterpillar shares rose 0.99 percent to $170.00 in after-hours trading.

Analysts expect Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV) to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $5.23 billion before the opening bell. Southwest Airlines shares gained 0.29 percent to $62.39 in after-hours trading.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales exceeded estimates. Ford shares fell 0.58 percent to $11.98 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) to have earned $0.69 per share on revenue of $10.35 billion in the latest quarter. American Airlines will release earnings before the markets open. American Airlines shares fell 0.16 percent to $54.70 in after-hours trading.

Before the opening bell, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE: FCAU) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $35.99 billion. Fiat shares rose 0.58 percent to $24.29 in after-hours trading.

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) posted stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter on Wednesday. F5 Networks shares climbed 3.78 percent to $147.50 in the after-hours trading session.

