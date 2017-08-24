12 Stocks To Watch For August 24, 2017

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $5.24 billion before the opening bell. Dollar Tree shares rose 0.38 percent to $74.60 in after-hours trading.

PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH) reported upbeat results for its second quarter and issued a strong earnings forecast. PVH shares gained 3.72 percent to $124.50 in the after-hours trading session.

After the markets close, Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.78 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion. Ulta Beauty shares rose 0.19 percent to $232.50 in after-hours trading.

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE: GES) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its second quarter on Wednesday. Guess? shares jumped 12.98 percent to $14.10 in the after-hours trading session.

