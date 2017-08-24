Market Overview

12 Stocks To Watch For August 24, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 24, 2017 5:20am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $5.24 billion before the opening bell. Dollar Tree shares rose 0.38 percent to $74.60 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts expect Broadcom Ltd (NASDAQ: AVGO) to post quarterly earnings at $4.03 per share on revenue of $4.46 billion after the closing bell. Broadcom shares declined 0.16 percent to $256.50 in after-hours trading.
  • HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter and raised its fiscal 2017 year outlook. HP shares slipped 1.27 percent to $18.62 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Before the markets open, Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE: SIG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $1.33 billion. Signet shares gained 1.66 percent to $52.75 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts are expecting Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE: HRL) to have earned $0.37 per share on revenue of $2.24 billion in the latest quarter. Hormel will release earnings before the markets open. Hormel Foods shares slipped 0.12 percent to $33.88 in after-hours trading.
  • PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH) reported upbeat results for its second quarter and issued a strong earnings forecast. PVH shares gained 3.72 percent to $124.50 in the after-hours trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

  • After the markets close, Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.78 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion. Ulta Beauty shares rose 0.19 percent to $232.50 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts expect Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF) to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $932.25 million before the opening bell. Tiffany shares declined 1.09 percent to $87.75 in after-hours trading.
  • Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) posted better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter. Williams-Sonoma shares surged 6.57 percent to $46.25 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Wall Street expects GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) to post quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $1.62 billion after the closing bell. GameStop shares gained 0.33 percent to $21.55 in after-hours trading.
  • Before the opening bell, Staples, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $3.87 billion. Staples shares dropped 0.29 percent to $10.15 in after-hours trading.
  • Guess?, Inc. (NYSE: GES) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its second quarter on Wednesday. Guess? shares jumped 12.98 percent to $14.10 in the after-hours trading session.

