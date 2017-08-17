Earnings Scheduled For August 17, 2017
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE: WMT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $122.77 billion.
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $7.04 billion.
- Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE: MSG) is estimated to report a quarterly loss at $1.24 per share on revenue of $278.68 million.
- Stage Stores Inc (NYSE: SSI) is projected to report a quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $374.78 million.
- Cato Corp (NYSE: CATO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $209.50 million.
- Buckle Inc (NYSE: BKE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $197.00 billion.
- Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ: LANC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $295.53 million.
- Bon-Ton Stores Inc (NASDAQ: BONT) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
- LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LYTS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $93.05 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $3.77 billion.
- Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $3.69 billion.
- Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $3.37 billion.
- America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMT) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $149.52 million.
- Zoe's Kitchen Inc (NYSE: ZOES) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $75.14 million.
- Bancolombia SA (ADR) (NYSE: CIB) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion.
- Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SPWH) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $193.93 million.
- Globant SA (NYSE: GLOB) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $95.76 million.
- New York & Company, Inc. (NYSE: NWY) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share.
- Rocket Fuel Inc (NASDAQ: FUEL) is projected to post a quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $45.98 million.
