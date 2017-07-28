10 Stocks To Watch For July 28, 2017

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $32.67 billion before the opening bell. Chevron shares fell 0.10 percent to $106.00 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: CVX) to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $32.67 billion before the opening bell. Chevron shares fell 0.10 percent to $106.00 in after-hours trading. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its second quarter, while sales exceeded estimates. Amazon shares dropped 3.01 percent to $1,014.54 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: AMZN) reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its second quarter, while sales exceeded estimates. Amazon shares dropped 3.01 percent to $1,014.54 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $9.72 billion before the opening bell. Merck shares fell 0.11 percent to $63.62 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: MRK) to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $9.72 billion before the opening bell. Merck shares fell 0.11 percent to $63.62 in after-hours trading. Before the opening bell, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ: GT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $3.78 billion. Goodyear Tire shares rose 0.25 percent to $35.67 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: GT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $3.78 billion. Goodyear Tire shares rose 0.25 percent to $35.67 in after-hours trading. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) posted upbeat earnings for its second quarter and raised its full-year outlook. Intel shares rose 0.80 percent to $35.25 in the after-hours trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Analysts are expecting American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) to have earned $1.72 per share on revenue of $10.97 billion in the latest quarter. American Airlines will release earnings before the markets open. American Airlines shares gained 0.48 percent to $50.24 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: AAL) to have earned $1.72 per share on revenue of $10.97 billion in the latest quarter. American Airlines will release earnings before the markets open. American Airlines shares gained 0.48 percent to $50.24 in after-hours trading. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) reported in-line earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates. Starbucks shares dropped 6.05 percent to $55.90 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: SBUX) reported in-line earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates. Starbucks shares dropped 6.05 percent to $55.90 in the after-hours trading session. Before the markets open, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE: PEG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $2.30 billion. Public Service Enterprise shares declined 0.14 percent to $44.28 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: PEG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $2.30 billion. Public Service Enterprise shares declined 0.14 percent to $44.28 in after-hours trading. Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC) posted stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter, but issued a weak revenue forecast for the current quarter. Western Digital shares dropped 2.99 percent to $89.15 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: WDC) posted stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter, but issued a weak revenue forecast for the current quarter. Western Digital shares dropped 2.99 percent to $89.15 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $64.80 billion before the opening bell. Exxon Mobil shares gained 0.21 percent to $81.00 in after-hours trading.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Guidance Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.