10 Stocks To Watch For July 19, 2017

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $9.34 billion before the opening bell. Morgan Stanley shares slipped 0.53 percent to $44.90 in after-hours trading.

International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE: IBM) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its second quarter, while revenue missed estimates. IBM shares dropped 2.79 percent to $149.70 in the after-hours trading session.

