10 Stocks To Watch For July 19, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 19, 2017 5:07am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $9.34 billion before the opening bell. Morgan Stanley shares slipped 0.53 percent to $44.90 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts expect QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) to post quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $5.26 billion after the closing bell. QUALCOMM shares slipped 0.30 percent to close at $56.29 on Tuesday.
  • CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) reported better-than-expected profit for its second quarter and announced a $500 million share buyback plan. CSX shares dropped 4.17 percent to $52.36 in after-hours trading.
  • After the closing bell, T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $9.81 billion. T-Mobile shares gained 0.18 percent to $61.50 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts are expecting American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) to have earned $1.43 per share on revenue of $8.18 billion in the latest quarter. American Express will release earnings after the markets close. American Express shares gained 0.09 percent to $85.60 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

  • International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE: IBM) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its second quarter, while revenue missed estimates. IBM shares dropped 2.79 percent to $149.70 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Before the markets open, U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $5.49 billion. U.S. Bancorp shares rose 0.41 percent to $51.84 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts expect W W Grainger Inc (NYSE: GWW) to report quarterly earnings at $2.65 per share on revenue of $2.62 billion before the opening bell. Grainger shares declined 1.13 percent to $172.51 in the after-hours trading session.
  • United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE: UAL) posted upbeat results for its second quarter on Tuesday. United Continental shares declined 3.55 percent to $76.10 in the after-hours trading session.
  • After the markets close, Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $2.88 billion. Alcoa shares gained 0.47 percent to $36.60 in after-hours trading.

