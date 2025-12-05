ChargePoint Analysts Cut Their Forecasts Following Q3 Results

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) posted mixed results for the third quarter on Thursday.

ChargePoint reported quarterly adjusted losses of $2.23 per share which missed the analyst estimate for losses of $1.31. Quarterly revenue came in at $105.67 million which beat the consensus estimate of $96.71 million.

"ChargePoint's third quarter results mark a return to growth, with revenue exceeding expectations," said Rick Wilmer, CEO at ChargePoint. "In November, we further strengthened our financial foundation by consummating a successful debt exchange and our ongoing innovation and strategic partnerships, especially with Eaton, position us to accelerate growth and lead the future of e-mobility."

For the fourth fiscal quarter ending January 31, 2026, ChargePoint expects revenue of $100 million to $110 million.

ChargePoint shares gained 26.6% to trade at $10.79 on Friday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on ChargePoint following earnings announcement.

RBC Capital analyst Christopher Dendrinos maintained ChargePoint with a Sector Perform and lowered the price target from $10 to $9.

Roth Capital analyst Craig Irwin maintained the stock with a Neutral and lowered the price target from $11 to $8.5.

Considering buying CHPT stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock