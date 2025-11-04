These Analysts Increase Their Forecasts On ZoomInfo Technologies Following Better-Than-Expected Q3 Earnings

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GTM) reported upbeat earnings for the third quarter on Monday.

The company posted quarterly earnings of 28 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 26 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $318.000 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $303.812 million.

ZoomInfo Technologies raised its FY2025 adjusted EPS guidance from $0.99-$1.01 to $1.04-$1.06 and also increased sales guidance from $1.215 billion-$1.225 billion to $1.237 billion-$1.240 billion.

“We delivered strong Q3 results with record revenue, accelerating Upmarket momentum, and improving net revenue retention, validating our strategic focus and the value we deliver to customers,” said Henry Schuck, ZoomInfo Founder and CEO. “We’re building the future of go-to-market – connecting intelligence, automation, and execution in one system for go-to-market teams and the AI agents serving them.”

ZoomInfo shares fell 1.5% to trade at $11.62 on Tuesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on ZoomInfo following earnings announcement.

Keybanc analyst Jackson Ader maintained ZoomInfo with an Underweight rating and raised the price target from $9 to $10.

Barclays analyst Raimo Lenschow maintained the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $13 to $14.

