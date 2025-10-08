Eli Lilly To Rally More Than 12%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Wednesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- B of A Securities raised Flex Ltd. (NYSE:FLEX) price target from $58 to $65. B of A Securities analyst Ruplu Bhattacharya maintained a Buy rating. FLEX shares closed at $57.25 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan cut the price target for FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) from $284 to $274. JP Morgan analyst Brian Ossenbeck downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral. FedEx shares closed at $242.35 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities cut Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) price target from $81 to $60. B of A Securities analyst Bryan Spillane downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. Freshpet shares closed at $52.87 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies raised the price target for BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) from $120 to $135. Jefferies analyst David Chiaverini upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. BOK Financial shares closed at $114.05 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Rosenblatt cut the price target for Penguin Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENG) from $36 to $30. Rosenblatt analyst Kevin Cassidy maintained a Buy rating. Penguin Solutions shares closed at $27.00 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HC Wainwright & Co. increased Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) price target from $15 to $19. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Yi Chen maintained a Buy rating. Ocular Therapeutix shares settled at $11.52 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Rothschild & Co slashed Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) price target from $245 to $220. Rothschild & Co analyst Ed Ridley-Day downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. Danaher shares closed at $208.77 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Chardan Capital raised Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS) price target from $33 to $51. Chardan Capital analyst Daniil Gataulin maintained a Buy rating. Oculis Holding shares closed at $19.06 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Guggenheim increased the price target for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) from $875 to $948. Guggenheim analyst Seamus Fernandez maintained a Buy rating. Eli Lilly shares settled at $843.63 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Morgan Stanley raised Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ) price target from $520 to $535. Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Harbour maintained an Overweight rating. Domino’s shares closed at $411.43 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
