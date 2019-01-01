Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix
Ocular Therapeutix Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ: OCUL) was reported by JMP Securities on May 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $20.00 expecting OCUL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 536.94% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ: OCUL) was provided by JMP Securities, and Ocular Therapeutix maintained their market outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Ocular Therapeutix, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Ocular Therapeutix was filed on May 10, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 10, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) rating was a maintained with a price target of $22.00 to $20.00. The current price Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) is trading at is $3.14, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
