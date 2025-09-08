Casey's Gears Up For Q1 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. CASY will release earnings results for the first quarter after the closing bell on Monday, Sept. 8.

Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at $5.06 per share, up from $4.83 per share in the year-ago period. Casey's is projected to report quarterly revenue of $4.48 billion, compared to $4.1 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On June 9, Caseys reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and increased its quarterly dividend.

Casey’s shares rose 1.5% to close at $505.64 on Friday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Keybanc analyst Bradley Thomas maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $550 to $575 on July 25, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 82%.

Goldman Sachs analyst Bonnie Herzog maintained a Neutral rating and increased the price target from $385 to $450 on June 11, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

BMO Capital analyst Kelly Bania maintained a Market Perform rating and boosted the price target from $450 to $515 on June 11, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

Wells Fargo analyst Anthony Bonadio maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $460 to $540 on June 11, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

Considering buying CASY stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock