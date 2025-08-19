Riskified Analysts Slash Their Forecasts Following Q2 Results

Riskified Ltd. RSKD reported upbeat sales for the second quarter on Monday.

The company reported quarterly earnings of 2 cents per share which met the analyst consensus estimate. The company reported quarterly sales of $81.060 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $80.374 million.

Riskified raised its FY2025 sales guidance from $333.000 million-$346.000 million to $336.000 million-$346.000 million.

“We delivered solid second-quarter results, driven by consistent execution and demand for our platform. As fraud becomes more complex, we have advanced our AI capabilities to strengthen our competitive edge, expand our market leadership position, and deliver exceptional value to our merchants. The new buyback authorization reflects our confidence in Riskified’s long-term potential and our disciplined approach to shareholder returns,” said Eido Gal, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Riskified.

Riskified shares gained 2.3% to trade at $4.5300 on Tuesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Riskified following earnings announcement.

DA Davidson analyst Gil Luria maintained Riskified with a Buy and lowered the price target from $6.5 to $6.

UBS analyst Timothy Chiodo maintained the stock with a Neutral and lowered the price target from $5.75 to $5.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Ryan Tomasello maintained Riskified with a Market Perform and lowered the price target from $5.5 to $5.25.

