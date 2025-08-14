Why Xos Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 25%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Xos, Inc. XOS rose sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and issued FY25 sales guidance with its midpoint above estimates.

Xos reported quarterly loss of 91 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of loss of $1.06 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $18.393 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $13.105 million.

Xos shares jumped 25.3% to $4.38 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Expion360 Inc. XPON climbed 195.4% to $3.8697 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results.

climbed 195.4% to $3.8697 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc . SNOA shares gained 99.3% to $6.00 in pre-market trading after the company launched a HOCI-based diaper rash product in 3,600 Walmart stores and online.

. shares gained 99.3% to $6.00 in pre-market trading after the company launched a HOCI-based diaper rash product in 3,600 Walmart stores and online. Aeries Technology, Inc AERT gained 54.4% to $1.08 in pre-market trading after the company reported a year-over-year increase in quarterly EPS results.

gained 54.4% to $1.08 in pre-market trading after the company reported a year-over-year increase in quarterly EPS results. Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc . IVP gained 41.3% to $1.15 in pre-market trading after the company announced quarterly results.

. gained 41.3% to $1.15 in pre-market trading after the company announced quarterly results. TeraWulf Inc . WULF rose 30% to $7.10 in pre-market trading after the company announced it signed over 200 MW in 10-year AI hosting agreements with Fluidstack.

. rose 30% to $7.10 in pre-market trading after the company announced it signed over 200 MW in 10-year AI hosting agreements with Fluidstack. DLocal Limited DLO jumped 23.6% to $14.46 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue results.

jumped 23.6% to $14.46 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue results. The Arena Group Holdings, Inc . AREN gained 20.8% to $8.12 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results.

. gained 20.8% to $8.12 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results. Gorilla Technology Group Inc . GRRR gained 12% to $19.70 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected H1 financial results.

. gained 12% to $19.70 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected H1 financial results. AIRO Group Holdings, Inc. AIRO jumped 9.7% to $23.86 in pre-market trading following quarterly results.

Losers

Bolt Projects Holdings, Inc . BSLK shares dipped 43.4% to $8.10 in pre-market trading after jumping 557% on Wednesday.

. shares dipped 43.4% to $8.10 in pre-market trading after jumping 557% on Wednesday. Ibotta, Inc . IBTA shares tumbled 32.4% to $22.91 in pre-market trading after the company reported a second-quarter revenue miss and issued third-quarter revenue guidance below estimates.

. shares tumbled 32.4% to $22.91 in pre-market trading after the company reported a second-quarter revenue miss and issued third-quarter revenue guidance below estimates. Chanson International Holding CHSN fell 28.1% to $0.0550 in pre-market trading as the company announced an 80-for-1 share consolidation.

fell 28.1% to $0.0550 in pre-market trading as the company announced an 80-for-1 share consolidation. CaliberCos Inc . CWD fell 26.1% to $1.9000 in pre-market trading following downbeat quarterly results.

. fell 26.1% to $1.9000 in pre-market trading following downbeat quarterly results. Coherent Corp . COHR dipped 19.6% to $91.75 in pre-market trading after the company announced it will sell its Aerospace and Defense Business for $400 million.

. dipped 19.6% to $91.75 in pre-market trading after the company announced it will sell its Aerospace and Defense Business for $400 million. North American Construction Group Ltd . NOA declined 18.5% to $13.65 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter results.

. declined 18.5% to $13.65 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter results. 180 Life Sciences Corp ATNF fell 18.5% to $8.74 in pre-market trading. 180 Life Sciences shares gained over 4% on Wednesday after the company on Tuesday announced it launched an institutional Ethereum accumulation strategy.

fell 18.5% to $8.74 in pre-market trading. 180 Life Sciences shares gained over 4% on Wednesday after the company on Tuesday announced it launched an institutional Ethereum accumulation strategy. LG Display Co., Ltd LPL shares fell 10.4% to $4.37 in pre-market trading after gaining 20% on Wednesday.

shares fell 10.4% to $4.37 in pre-market trading after gaining 20% on Wednesday. Tapestry, Inc . TPR shares fell 10.6% to $101.51 in pre-market trading after the company reported fourth-quarter results.

. shares fell 10.6% to $101.51 in pre-market trading after the company reported fourth-quarter results. NetEase, Inc. NTES dipped 6.4% to $126.10 in pre-market trading following second-quarter results.

