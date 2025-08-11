Why International Money Express Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 54%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of International Money Express, Inc. IMXI rose sharply in pre-market trading after Western Union announced plans to acquire Intermex for $500 million.

Western Union revealed its plans to acquire Intermex, a U.S.-based company specializing in payment transfers to Latin America and the Caribbean, on Sunday. The acquisition is set to bolster Western Union's position in the high-growth Latin American markets.

International Money Express shares jumped 54.3% to $14.35 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

ALT5 Sigma Corporation ALTS shares gained 79.2% to $16.07 in pre-market trading. ALT5 Sigma recently filed for mixed shelf offering of up to $2 billion.

shares gained 79.2% to $16.07 in pre-market trading. ALT5 Sigma recently filed for mixed shelf offering of up to $2 billion. WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. WLGS climbed 69.7% to $0.0777 in pre-market trading after gaining 9% on Friday. Wang & Lee Group recently announced a 250-to-1 share consolidation.

climbed 69.7% to $0.0777 in pre-market trading after gaining 9% on Friday. Wang & Lee Group recently announced a 250-to-1 share consolidation. Auddia Inc. AUUD gained 40% to $3.73 in pre-market trading.

gained 40% to $3.73 in pre-market trading. CEA Industries Inc . BNC gained 32.1% to $22.58 in pre-market trading. BNC invested $160 million in 200,000 BNB tokens, becoming the largest corporate BNB treasury worldwide.

. gained 32.1% to $22.58 in pre-market trading. BNC invested $160 million in 200,000 BNB tokens, becoming the largest corporate BNB treasury worldwide. TEGNA Inc. TGNA rose 28.2% to $19.64 in pre-market trading. Nexstar Media Group Inc. NXST is reportedly in advanced discussions to acquire fellow television broadcaster Tegna.

rose 28.2% to $19.64 in pre-market trading. Nexstar Media Group Inc. is reportedly in advanced discussions to acquire fellow television broadcaster Tegna. Gamehaus Holdings Inc. GMHS rose 25% to $1.61 in pre-market trading.

rose 25% to $1.61 in pre-market trading. GIBO Holdings Limited GIBO gained 24.2% to $0.0463 in pre-market trading after declining 5% on Friday.

gained 24.2% to $0.0463 in pre-market trading after declining 5% on Friday. Sapiens International Corporation N.V . SPNS gained 22.3% to $32.44 in pre-market trading.

. gained 22.3% to $32.44 in pre-market trading. LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. LENZ gained 21.1% to $42.01 in pre-market trading after gaining 8% on Friday.

Losers

C3.ai, Inc. AI dipped 29.5% to $15.61 in pre-market trading after the company reported preliminary first-quarter revenue of $70.2 million to $70.4 million with GAAP operating loss of up to $124.9 million.

dipped 29.5% to $15.61 in pre-market trading after the company reported preliminary first-quarter revenue of $70.2 million to $70.4 million with GAAP operating loss of up to $124.9 million. Thumzup Media Corporation TZUP declined 19.6% to $12.46 in pre-market trading after the company reported a proposed public offering.

declined 19.6% to $12.46 in pre-market trading after the company reported a proposed public offering. Pineapple Financial Inc . PAPL fell 19.4% to $3.95 in pre-market trading after jumping 74% on Friday.

. fell 19.4% to $3.95 in pre-market trading after jumping 74% on Friday. Oriental Rise Holdings Limited ORIS fell 17.5% to $0.1113 in pre-market trading after gaining 50% on Friday.

fell 17.5% to $0.1113 in pre-market trading after gaining 50% on Friday. MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. MRM fell 16.8% to $2.30 in pre-market trading. MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies shares jumped 130% on Friday after the company announced a collaboration with Hakuhodo to participate in “World,” co-founded and chaired by OpenAI Founder Sam Altman.

fell 16.8% to $2.30 in pre-market trading. MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies shares jumped 130% on Friday after the company announced a collaboration with Hakuhodo to participate in “World,” co-founded and chaired by OpenAI Founder Sam Altman. Safe & Green Holdings Corp. SGBX dipped 11.5% to $0.3544 in pre-market trading after gaining over 38% on Friday.

dipped 11.5% to $0.3544 in pre-market trading after gaining over 38% on Friday. Destiny Tech100 Inc . DXYZ declined 10.8% to $27.32 in pre-market trading after the company reported second-quarter results.

. declined 10.8% to $27.32 in pre-market trading after the company reported second-quarter results. Capricor Therapeutics, Inc . CAPR shares fell 10.7% to $8.10 in pre-market trading. Capricor Therapeutics shares jumped 12% on Friday after the company announced a Type A meeting with the FDA for Deramiocel.

. shares fell 10.7% to $8.10 in pre-market trading. Capricor Therapeutics shares jumped 12% on Friday after the company announced a Type A meeting with the FDA for Deramiocel. Spruce Power Holding Corporation SPRU shares tumbled 8.1% to $1.38 in pre-market trading ahead of quarterly earnings.

shares tumbled 8.1% to $1.38 in pre-market trading ahead of quarterly earnings. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. SRPT fell 7.4% to $16.89 in pre-market trading. Sarepta Therapeutics, last week, posted upbeat quarterly earnings.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock